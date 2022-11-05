Brewer Hicklen returns to North Alabama to host baseball camp

Huntsville native and Kansas City Royals’ outfielder Brewer Hicklen returned to North Alabama Saturday to host his annual baseball camp at Bob Jones High School.
The 26-year-old had a monster season in the minors, batting .248 and blasting 28 home runs (including one off of Jacob deGrom) while driving in 85 runs and swiping 35 bags.
As someone who grew up in the area, Hicklen said it was important for him to find a way to pay it forward as a way of showing thanks to all the people that helped him get to where he is.
“It’s really cool to see these guys just come in and develop as an athlete, develop as a baseball player but also develop as a person,” he said, “and that’s what’s really important to me.”
Hicklen wasn’t the only star helping teach the kids. The special guests included North Alabama’s own Kyle Wright and Jordan Beck, as well as Royals’ catcher MJ Melendez and Rangers’ outfielder Bubba Thompson.
“I’m just so grateful for their time because in the offseason time is really important for us and for them to take time away from their family to be able to invest in these kids is unbelievable for me,” Hicklen said of the guys helping him out.
This year the camp “exploded” and was completely full in 10 days. Usually, it takes about a month, according to Hicklen. Saturday’s group, 60 larger than any previous session, braved the wind and rain for the experience.
“I dreamed as a kid to be where I am one day and I realized when I got there that life is bigger than baseball. It’s important for us to dream big but it’s also important for us to realize that the impact that we have on people is much greater than the impact that we’ll ever have playing the game of baseball.”