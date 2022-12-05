Brent Dearmon introduced officially as UNA Head Coach

FLORENCE, Ala. -- An Alabama native who has been a collegiate head coach and served as offensive coordinator at Arkansas Tech, Kansas, Middle Tennessee State and Florida Atlantic, Brent Dearmon has been named as the 12th head football coach at the University of North Alabama and was introduced to the public officially on Monday.
North Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Josh Looney made the announcement Saturday, concluding a month-long national search.
UNA officially introduced its new head football coach at a 2 p.m. press conference on Monday (December 5) in the Pierce Hospitality Suite in Flowers Hall on the UNA campus.