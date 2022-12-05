 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Marshall and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottom land
along the river...including low lying farm and pasture lands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 5.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.0 feet Wednesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Brent Dearmon introduced officially as UNA Head Coach

Dearmon

FLORENCE, Ala. -- An Alabama native who has been a collegiate head coach and served as offensive coordinator at Arkansas Tech, Kansas, Middle Tennessee State and Florida Atlantic, Brent Dearmon has been named as the 12th head football coach at the University of North Alabama and was introduced to the public officially on Monday.

North Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Josh Looney made the announcement Saturday, concluding a month-long national search.

UNA officially introduced its new head football coach at a 2 p.m. press conference on Monday (December 5) in the Pierce Hospitality Suite in Flowers Hall on the UNA campus.

