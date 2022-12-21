Brent Dearmon adds seven football signees

FLORENCE, Ala. -- University of North Alabama Head Football Coach Brent Dearmon has added seven signees to the Lion football program on the first day of the early signing period.
UNA added six defensive players and one offensive lineman on Wednesday, all transfers.
"We are excited about the young men and families that we are adding to this great program," said Dearmon. "In this first signing, we focused on transfers and junior college signees. Now we will turn our attention to building our foundation on high school kids in February."
The lone offensive signee is offensive lineman Edgar Amaya (6-3, 315) of Florence who played at Russellville High School and initially signed with the University of Colorado.
On the defensive side, UNA added defensive backs Philjae Bien-Aime and Jaylen Powell, linemen Kaleb Brown and Elijah Elmore, and linebackers Amauri Floyd and Andrew Leak.
Bien-Aime (5-11, 185) is a redshirt freshman from North Miami, Fla., who played at St. Thomas Aquinas High School and is transferring from the University of Central Florida.
Powell (5-11, 190) is a sophomore from Horn Lake, Miss., who prepped at St. Benedict High School and is a transfer from Northwest Mississippi Community College.
Brown (6-0,280) is a sophomore from Clarksdale, Miss., who played at Clarksdale High School and Coahoma Community College.
Elmore (6-0, 300) is a redshirt sophomore from Prattville, Ala., who played at Autauga Academy and Iowa Western Community College.
Floyd (6-1, 210) is a junior from Miami, Fla. who played at North Miami Beach High School. He is a transfer from Robert Morris University.
Leak (6-0, 215) is a freshman from Franklin, Ga., who played at Heard County High School. He is transferring from Middle Tennessee State University.