Breezy with a mix of clouds and sun

For Saturday, expect a mix of clouds and sun. Morning temperatures will be as cold as the upper 30s in spots, so if the sky clears in time, it wouldn't be impossible to wake up to some patchy light frost if the wind quiets. As the front passes, expect gusts near 20 mph tonight.
Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday afternoon. The rest of the weekend remains nice and quiet, but cold. By Sunday morning, temperatures will be down to the low to mid-30s, plenty cold enough for a frost. Sunday afternoon will be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
A warmup commences next week. By Tuesday, highs approach the 80-degree mark. Our next cold front isn't far off, however. It comes in Wednesday night, packing a punch with a line of strong storms. This will be our next shot at severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has our western counties in a Slight Risk for Wednesday into Wednesday night, so we are monitoring this time period closely.