Breezy and rainy weather expected today

Rain is on the way. We're tracking some significant rainfall moving in from the west. Rainfall could be heavy at times west of I-65 - especially in the Shoals after 9am. The wet weather will lessen as it moves east of I-65 and become more disorganized. Winds gusts at times could reach over 30mph.
Rain should impact the I-65 corridor by 11am. Fortunately, football fans will see little impact at the Alabama or Auburn games with rain clearing out by 6pm at those locations.
For tonight, we can expect a mostly cloudy sky with rain ending. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 60s. This is the last day of Daylight Saving time. Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed.
Sunday will begin with a few isolated showers and clearing by late morning. Highs will reach the mid 70s.