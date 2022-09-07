 Skip to main content
Breeze Airways sets new one-way fares for Huntsville to Las Vegas flight

  • Updated
Las Vegas welcomes Breeze with showgirls

Las Vegas welcomes Breeze with showgirls (Image from Breeze)

Breeze Airways announced Wednesday that its nonstop flight to Las Vegas from Huntsville International Airport begins Friday.

One-way tickets for travel from Oct. 26 through Feb. 14, 2023, cost $99, according to the airline.

