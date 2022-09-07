Breeze Airways sets new one-way fares for Huntsville to Las Vegas flight

Breeze Airways announced Wednesday that its nonstop flight to Las Vegas from Huntsville International Airport begins Friday.
One-way tickets for travel from Oct. 26 through Feb. 14, 2023, cost $99, according to the airline.
