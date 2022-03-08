Breeze Airways announces non-stop service from Huntsville to Las Vegas

Low-cost airline Breeze Airways and Huntsville International Airport have announced new service from HSV to LAS.
Service will be offered year round. The first flight to LAS will be August 4. Tickets start at $99.
Passengers will fly in an Airbus A220.
Las Vegas is the 14th non-stop destination out of the Rocket City.
From Huntsville, Breeze currently flies non-stop to Charleston, South Carolina and Tampa, Florida.
Flights to Las Vegas will be offered twice a week: once on Thursdays and once on Sundays.
"Breeze is a valuable partner for Huntsville International especially as we see leisure travel growing in our market," said Mark McDaniel, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Huntsville International Airport. "The destinations they offer have been very popular with our community, and this is a successful example of just how we attract more non-stop flights to our airport and offer lower fares to our passengers: by supporting the air service we have right here in North Alabama. Breeze is doing it right."