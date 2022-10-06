Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Meet the woman behind Pink Lady Walk

Sharon Carter's journey with breast cancer was not necessarily a breeze. It was an uphill battle that she overcame twice.
"You don't think about doing it, you just do it because it has to be done," Carter said.
Carter said she never allowed herself to breakdown. She stayed strong. But she had her family's support and the relief of knowing she would not have to choose between paying a bill or receiving treatment.
"I had a prescription filled one time and it was $90 for three pills," Carter said. "So just think about somebody that don't have that and can't afford that?
Carter said she had great insurance where she worked. But she recognized that was not the case for a lot of cancer patients.
"We try to look at the people who are actually going through the fight," Carter said.
In 2014, she held the first Pink Lady Walk at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens. It was a fundraiser where participants gave what they could that morning and a cancer patient went home with what was raised. That first year, they raised almost $300.
After two years, Carter felt it was time to do more and raise more. The Pink Lady Walk became a non-profit, allowing her and her board members to collect more donations year-round.
"It's very gratifying knowing there's something that we're doing in the community that can help others," Board Member Alexis Toney said.
So far, they have helped 15 women with the goal to reach as many people as they can.
"Just come out and support us," Carter said. "Just to see what we do, what pink lady walk is all about."
The 2022 Pink Lady Walk is Saturday, October 8, at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens. It starts at 8 a.m.
You can still register here to walk or participate in the 5k run. If you would like to donate to the organization, click here.