Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Huntsville doctor shares warning signs, after-diagnosis advice

It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and WAAY 31 is sharing stories of survival, discussing the disease's impact on people in North Alabama and raising awareness of the most common cancer in women.
WAAY 31's Brittany Harry spoke to a Huntsville doctor about the warning signs and the importance of annual mammograms.
Breast cancer is often not noticed physically, especially early on.
That's why Dr. Libby Shadinger with Radiology of Huntsville says yearly mammograms are important.
"Mammography every year remains the gold standard for early detection," Shadinger said. "When we catch breast cancer in its very early stages, we have greater than 95% 10-year survival, which is excellent. That really is our best defense, is the imaging before you can feel it."
Knowing what to look out for, she said, is equally important.
"Obviously, if you feel a mass in the breast, that is a warning sign of something that needs to be investigated," Shadinger said. "You also may notice a contour change in appearance of the shape of the breast, or a pulled-in appearance, or a redness that doesn't go away quickly on its own. Those are all signs of a breast cancer that might need to be checked out immediately."
Shadinger said a common myth some women believe is that breast cancer is hereditary.
While it can happen, in 75% of cases, it's not.
"I encourage everybody that kind of lost that time from 2020 to now, on their screening examinations — obviously, breast cancer screening is kind of my area, but in any screening that people have let go," Shadinger said, "whether it's cervical cancer or colon cancer — to get back on those."
Shadinger also spoke to WAAY 31 about the next steps after a diagnosis.
"We see a lot of breast cancer here at a facility this large," Shadinger said. "As you can imagine, it's diagnosed every day, multiple times a day."
It also doesn't discriminate, Shadinger said. About 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer in their life, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It's a type of cancer men can get, too, but it is much more common in women.
"We have some very young patients," Dr. Shadinger said. "We have some very old patients. Every walk of life that you can imagine, we see it."
After a diagnosis, next steps are arranged.
The path to beating breast cancer looks different for everyone.
Shadinger said it will include speaking to a surgeon, radiation and medical oncologist and maybe some additional imaging, too.
"Some patients start out with chemotherapy," Shadinger said. "Some patients start out with surgery. It just varies individually. We just try to walk that patient through that process as much as possible, along with their clinical care team."
You can read more about breast cancer treatment here from the Susan G. Komen breast cancer organization.
The goal is to catch it as early as possible and hopefully prevent it from coming back.
"Women are busy," Shadinger said. "Women are working. Women have children. Women have grandchildren. Women are taking care of their parents. So we want to just minimize what we have to do to treat it if we do get it."