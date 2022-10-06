Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Athens nonprofit helps women across Alabama

Pink Lady Walk was started in 2014 by Sharon Carter, a two-time breast cancer survivor, to help women financially during their battle.
Someone like Charolette Garner from Birmingham.
Garner was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in 2021. It does not run in her family, so when she got the call that she had cancer, she was shocked.
"I was numb. I was numb," Garner said.
She had a lumpectomy, had 16 rounds of radiation and now takes a chemotherapy pill.
"I thank God that I had the people in my corner to help me, to encourage me, and Mrs. Sharon with the Pink Lady Walk to assist me," Garner said.
The same year Garner was diagnosed with cancer, she got the call from Sharon Carter and the Pink Lady Walk that she would be a recipient that year.
"You think about somebody that has to drive every single day to have treatments, or you think of somebody who has to choose between going to treatment, paying your utility bills," Carter said.
Garner said she now plans to pay it forward.
"There are women who are already dealing with stress, and to add on top of stress, then you got the doctor's bills and the radiation that a lot of people can't pay for," Garner said.
So far, the Pink Lady Walk has been able to help 15 women, a cancer center and a hospice facility in Limestone County.
"Organizations like this are very important to help women like us," Garner said.
This Saturday, Oct. 8, is the 2022 Pink Lady Walk. It starts at 8 a.m. at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens. Click here to register or click here to donate to the organization.