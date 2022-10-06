Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Athens non-profit helps women across Alabama

Pink Lady Walk started in 2014 by Sharon Carter, a two time breast cancer survivor. Her non-profit helps women financially during their own battle. Someone like Charolette Garner from Birmingham.
Garner was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer in 2021. It does not run in her family so when she got the call she had cancer, she was shocked.
"I was numb. I was numb," Garner said.
She had a lumpectomy, 16 rounds of radiation and is now taking a chemotherapy pill.
"I think God that I had the people in my corner, to help me, to encourage me and Mrs. Sharon with the Pink Lady Walk to assist me," Garner said.
The same year Garner was diagnosed with cancer she was got the call from Sharon Carter and the Pink Lady Walk. She would be a recipient that year.
"You think about somebody that has to drive every single day to have treatments or you think of somebody who has to choose between going to treatment, paying your utility bills," Sharon Carter said.
Garner said she now plans to pay it forward.
"There are women who are already dealing with stress and to add on top of stress, then you got the doctor's bills and the radiation that a lot of people can't pay for," Garner said.
So far, the Pink Lady Walk has been able to help 15 women, a cancer center, and a hospice in Limestone County.
"Organizations like this are very important to help women like us," Garner Said.
This Saturday, October 8 is the 2022 Pink Lady Walk. It starts at 8 a.m. at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens. Click here to register or click here to donate to the organization.