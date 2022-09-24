Breaking Barriers held in Huntsville

As National Recovery Month winds down, efforts to break down barriers do not.
Recovery Organization of Support Specialist, otherwise known ROSS, partnered with the city of Huntsville to help provide much needed resources to the community.
Breaking Barriers was held at the Max Luther Recreation Center.
The free event is to help increase awareness about mental health and addiction recovery.
"We’re trying to keep people alive and just trying to meet people where they are with love and understanding," said Mark Litvine is a founding member of ROSS.
ROSS partnered with the city of Huntsville to host an event to help provide resources for people who're struggling with a substance use disorder.
"We’re in a major epidemic and people are dying and if people died they don’t have a chance of going on to improve their quality of life and find recovery," said Litvine.
Which is what makes this breaking barriers event immensely important.
The city wants to make sure those in need have whatever is necessary to help in their journey to recovery.
Free transportation was provided to the event -- where there was free food, narcan, mobile showers and even HIV testing.
"Every human being with this chronic health condition deserves to be treated with the same dignity and respect as everyone else. We’re trying to love people to a better life so that they don’t fall through the cracks," said Litvine.
Something Litvine knows first hand.
"It’s only by God's grace that I’m alive today," he said.
Litvine says he’s in recovery himself.
As a co-founder of ROSS, he’s working to help as many people as possible get there too.
"God has just used me to help people and love people to a better life. I always tell myself if i can just reach one person I’ve done my job," said Litvine.