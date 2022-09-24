Breaking Barriers event brings recovery resources, addiction awareness to Huntsville community

As National Recovery Month winds down, efforts to break down barriers continue.
Recovery Organization of Support Specialist, or ROSS, partnered with the city of Huntsville to help provide much-needed resources to the community.
Their event, Breaking Barriers, was held at the Max Luther Recreation Center. The free event aims to help increase awareness about mental health and addiction recovery.
"We’re trying to keep people alive and just trying to meet people where they are with love and understanding," said Mark Litvine, a founding member of ROSS.
ROSS and the city want to make sure those in need have whatever is necessary to help in their journey to recovery.
"We’re in a major epidemic, and people are dying," explained Litvine, "and if people died, they don’t have a chance of going on to improve their quality of life and find recovery."
It's what makes Breaking Barriers immensely important.
Free transportation was provided to the event, where there was free food, Narcan, mobile showers and even HIV testing.
"Every human being with this chronic health condition deserves to be treated with the same dignity and respect as everyone else. We’re trying to love people to a better life so that they don’t fall through the cracks," said Litvine.
After all, he knows what it's like.
"It’s only by God's grace that I’m alive today," he said.
Litvine said he’s in recovery himself. As a cofounder of ROSS, he’s working to help as many people as possible get there, too.
"God has just used me to help people and love people to a better life. I always tell myself, 'If I can just reach one person, I’ve done my job,'" said Litvine.