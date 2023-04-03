Braves to retire Andruw Jones' No. 25

Andruw Jones’ No. 25 will be retired by the Braves in September, the club announced Monday.
The Atlanta Braves will retire number 25, worn by legendary Braves outfielder Andruw Jones! pic.twitter.com/U6Wzhqh7RD
Jones will be the 11th former Brave to have his number retired by the club during a ceremony at Truist Park on Sept. 9.
Born in Curaçao, the centerfielder smacked 434 homers in his 17-year career, 368 of them during his 12 seasons with Atlanta.
A five-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner, he was part of 10 postseason teams during his 12-season stint with the Braves.
Jones made his debut in 1996 and was a member of that year’s World Series champions.