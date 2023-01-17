 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility reductions to one-quarter of a mile or less
in locally dense fog.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone and Madison
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Brandon Miller’s Double-Double Leads Alabama to a 78-66 Win at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Alabama freshman Brandon Miller recorded his fourth double-double to lead No. 4/4 Alabama to its sixth consecutive win to start Southeastern Conference play, defeating Vanderbilt 78-66 Tuesday night at Memorial Gymnasium.

With the win, Alabama improved to 16-2 overall and 6-0 in SEC play, making it the second time UA has achieved the feat under head coach Nate Oats and seventh time in program history. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt falls to 9-9 on the year and 2-3 in the league.

Playing in front of his hometown fans, Miller, a native of Antioch, Tenn., delivered one of his best performances this season with a game-high 30 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden Bradley and Noah Gurley each added 12 points in the win, as the Crimson Tide improved to 16-2 on the season.

Vanderbilt was led by Tyrin Lawrence's 20 points and three assists, while Jordan Wright added 15 points and a team-high six boards.

