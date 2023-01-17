Brandon Miller’s Double-Double Leads Alabama to a 78-66 Win at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Alabama freshman Brandon Miller recorded his fourth double-double to lead No. 4/4 Alabama to its sixth consecutive win to start Southeastern Conference play, defeating Vanderbilt 78-66 Tuesday night at Memorial Gymnasium.
With the win, Alabama improved to 16-2 overall and 6-0 in SEC play, making it the second time UA has achieved the feat under head coach Nate Oats and seventh time in program history. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt falls to 9-9 on the year and 2-3 in the league.
Playing in front of his hometown fans, Miller, a native of Antioch, Tenn., delivered one of his best performances this season with a game-high 30 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden Bradley and Noah Gurley each added 12 points in the win, as the Crimson Tide improved to 16-2 on the season.
Vanderbilt was led by Tyrin Lawrence's 20 points and three assists, while Jordan Wright added 15 points and a team-high six boards.