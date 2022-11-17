Boomtown: Rise in enrollment puts Grissom High over capacity just 4 years after opening new campus

All month long, WAAY 31 is taking a look at the explosive growth in Madison County and how it's impacting the area.
In Huntsville, it means tight quarters inside Grissom High School — forcing larger class sizes and teachers to get creative.
The school district opened the doors on a new, larger Grissom High campus just four years ago, and already they are above the building's capacity.
“It’s not the ideal situation, but it’s the situation we have to work with," Huntsville School Board President Carlos Mathews said.
Mathews has a front row seat to the growing pains of a booming Rocket City.
“The city has grown a lot faster than we expected it to, so it’s a matter of trying to find ways to keep up with that and keep pace with it," Mathews explained.
Those fixes for the increasing enrollment in Grissom include larger class sizes, teachers sharing classrooms and mobile classroom trailers in the parking lot that are unlikely to go anywhere anytime soon.
Mathews said the board has to weigh the needs of all the schools, and Grissom is back down the priority list — for now.
“There is no magical way to make a building or a new wing show up here, so for now, we are handling it like this, but we are constantly looking at the numbers across the city and what we can do," said Mathews. "There’s schools that haven’t been touched in years that have maintenance problems that we’re trying to improve, so while we have a capacity issue at some schools, we have other issues we need to take care of first."
That said, a plan for a new administration building will free up some additional space inside Grissom.
“We have discussed building our new board of education and tech school building, and when we do that, we will be able to utilize some of the current equipment at Grissom and move it to a central location that will open up classroom space there,” Mathews said.