Boomtown: Recruiting military families, veterans to North Alabama

There's a renewed effort to bring more military and veteran families to North Alabama to help fill the booming expansion of defense and veteran-owned businesses.
"Redstone (Arsenal) is such a huge component of our community and a really important part of our history," explained Huntsville-Madison County Chamber Vice President of Workforce Lyndsay Ferguson. "When you look to see how our economy has diversified over the years, a lot of that stemmed from the work that initially happened on the Redstone."
For example, Cummings Research Park is the second-largest research park in the country-- the fourth-largest in the world. Home to local and international high-tech companies, in aerospace, defense, biotech, and advanced manufacturing.
"All of that really comes from a core set of principles and a community that likes to solve tough challenges," Ferguson said, "and that is, I think, at its core what makes Huntsville so unique, and when you really peel it back, it all started on the Arsenal with the work that has happened there has continued to grow over time."
As a military spouse, she not only has experience but understands the needs and changes that come with transitioning families from active duty.
"You have a big component of individuals who have been active duty or have retired and come here or have come here after serving active duty, so they know what it looks and feels like to support an individual or someone who is new, whether you're a service member, service family or not. You also have the Arsenal that has some active duty presence on there as well, so there's a component of welcoming in a military community and then you just have the good Huntsville southern hospitality too, and when we put all those things together, I think Huntsville has over time become a community that really embraces new people."
When you crunch the numbers, nearly 50% of the people who live in Madison County aren't native. In the last year, the Chamber decided to kick up its military recruiting. They enlisted the help of former Redstone Garrison Commander and Senior V-P at Huntsville Utilities, John Olshefski as an executive on loan.
"I talk about this a lot, as a veteran I want freedom of choice and you have freedom of choice here," said Olshefski, "When this got offered up, it was total excitement for me, because I pictured the opportunity to go to talk to America's finest again as young men and women."
Olshefski travels to posts and bases across the country, helping to put Huntsville on the map.
"I'm trying to help the young man and woman because historically young men and women go back home," he explained, "and I'm trying to talk them into 'no you don't want to go back home, you want to come here because we have the jobs and we have the VA and we have great hospitals and all of the above."
You could say Olshefski's service as an ambassador for North Alabama is in his blood.
"In 2005 and 08, we won base realignment and closure and got 4,700 jobs to come here, I was a part of that and I was telling people why you wanted to move to Huntsville," Olshefski continued, "We were kind of selling a ticket on the future we didn't know because at that time young folks did not want to move here, they didn't want to move here because there was nothing for them here, when I say young 20-year-olds, 30-year-olds. We had no downtown, we didn't have anything, look at us now."
He could've moved anywhere in the world after he retired from the Army in 2008, but his family chose to stay here, and now his mission of bringing people in, has come full circle. Working hand in hand with businesses and community leaders.
"Many of us came here from somewhere else," enforced Ferguson, "and so that creates a great environment to also welcome our veterans here and then to align them oftentimes to work that is closely aligned to serving and protecting our country which is something that is deep in their DNA and they're excellent at doing as well."
Making North Alabama a great place to work and live for all.
Thursday evening on WAAY 31 News at 6, hear from just one of North Alabama’s more than 350 veteran-owned businesses on why chose to put down roots here.