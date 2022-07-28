Boomtown: Exploring West Huntsville

This July, we showed you different areas within Madison County, booming with growth. Our final 'boomtown' is in West Huntsville where it is not just one but several developers making this area a destination.
"They're individual developments but as it grows, it feels like a corridor," Shane Davis, Director of Urban and Economic Development, said.
While Campus 805 and Stovehouse are completely different concepts, both are working together in a way to attract more people to the area.
"I was wondering to myself why in the world was no one looking at this area between the interstate and governor's drive?" CEO & Owner of Stovehouse, Danny Yancey said.
Cooper Schrimsher is the property manager for Campus 805. He shared the same idea with Danny Yancey, the CEO of Stovehouse.
"This area hadn't seen a lot of activity for quite some time," Schrimsher said.
In 2009, what was formally Butler High School turned Stone Middle School, shut down. The campus sat empty with vacant halls until 2014.
That is when Schrimsher Properties bought the old school and turned it into what it is today.
"We wanted to pay homage to West Huntsville hence 35805, Campus 805," Schrimsher said.
Just down the road on Governor's Drive, Stovehouse was also inspired by the history of West Huntsville.
"It'd always been a stove factory and interesting enough, the gentlemen I purchased it from was making wood pellet stoves so we just felt Stovehouse was really the appropriate name for the project," Yancey said.
Both are home to local restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and offer entertainment.
"Now, we're becoming a tourist destination, here in West Huntsville, alone," Schrimsher said.
Soon, more people will be living in this area with new apartments under construction.
"Right now, there's about 550 housing units under construction or about to get underway," Yancey said.
A sky bridge could soon be in the works. It would allow people to simply walk or bike to and from downtown.
The city is working on landing federal funding that could pay for half of the project.
"The bridge, all those things, just really creates the environment for other entrepreneurs and developers to come in and build out this and it's super exciting," Yancey said.
The city finds out on August 123 if it is receiving that federal grant to build the bridge. If it does not receive the funding, we are told by city leaders, they may still find a way to pay for it themselves.