Boomtown: Exploring Town Madison

In Town Madison, you could say a racoon started the boom, but the idea behind this development started 14 years ago.
"In 2008, discussions happened about what would we do with that land and how would we transition that into something positive for the city and overall community," Mayor Paul Finley said.
Finley knew Madison needed a big development, and it would be a hefty investment by the city. It dished out $48 million to build what Finley describes as the anchor: Toyota Field, home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
"That's where we spent some money to realize, if you build it, will it come?" Finley said. "The neat thing for us is that it worked exactly as we hoped it would for this first couple of years, even through the pandemic."
Even when the Trash Pandas could not play, BallCorps, the company who runs the minor league team, still paid the city more than $620,000.
During its first season of play, that payment nearly doubled. It paid the city more than $1.2 million. Finley said that was more than what they were expecting.
"This year, we're going to hope to play 69 games, which would be so many more," Finley said.
He said with those checks and the lodging tax revenue, Town Madison is financially strong.
A Marriot hotel that will have 210 rooms recently broke ground. People are moving into new homes and apartments. Popular chain restaurants like Moe's BBQ, J Alexanders and Slim Chickens are now open.
"We as a staff get excited every time something new opens," said Lindsey Knupp, vice president of marketing for the Trash Pandas.
Knupp said all of these new establishments add to the success of a minor league baseball team.
"Just being able to walk to the ballpark and be at the hotel right here or go to the restaurant nearby, you really don't even have to leave this area to experience a lot of things," Knupp said.
Toyota Field is not just for baseball. It is a multiuse venue both the city and the Trash Pandas have taken advantage of, especially during the off-season, so the revenue continues to flow in.