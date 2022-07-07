Boomtown: Exploring the MidCity District

Most projects start with a blank slate or an empty piece of land. The MidCity project started with a dying mall. It was a mall you once could find at the intersection of Research Park and University Drive.
"It was failing," Director of Urban and Economic Development Shane Davis said. "The last few years it was open, it was producing a couple hundred thousand dollars a year in sales tax."
Madison Square Mall once was filled with endless shoppers. It had been around for more than 30 years but in its last few years, it was clear its days were limited.
"We purchased the mall in 2015," RCP spokeswoman Nadia Niakossary said.
RCP is a Huntsville-based real estate company who partnered with the City of Huntsville to tear down the mall by 2017. That same year, Top Golf opened. A masterplan was approved and construction began.
"It's now producing about 10 million dollars a year and only ten percent of it is off the ground," Davis said.
The idea behind MidCity was to create a place to live, work, play and visit.
"We just need to keep working towards building those areas for people coming to Huntsville," Niakossary said.
There is plenty of room to build off of.
"The land use is equivalent to 31 city blocks downtown," Davis said.
Huntsville's Director of Urban and Economic Development, Shane Davis, said he wanted to make sure this was not just another shopping center.
So, the city chose this location to house a new music venue and public park that would cost around $40 Million.
"An amphitheater will be something that will draw people to this area," Mayor Tommy Battle said.
The Orion Amphitheater is already booking artists like Kenny Chesney and Earth, Wind & Fire.
"It is one of those venues that we're actually hearing from artists, saying, you know I got to go play the Orion," City Administrator John Hamilton said.
The Orion is not the only source of entertainment. Big-name businesses like Top Golf and Dave & Buster's are staying busy. Even Trader Joe's is drawing large crowds.
However, local business owners are getting an opportunity as well. Every Sunday, The Camp fills up with vendors for a farmer's market.
All of these investments so Huntsville stays both the most populous and best city to live in, here in Alabama.
“We're getting better and better at that every day," Niakossary said.
A lot of work has yet to be done at MidCity. Next year, two new apartment complexes are set to welcome in new residents.
Over the next five years, according to RCP, private investment at MidCity is estimated to exceed $1 Billion over the next five years.