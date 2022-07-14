Boomtown: Exploring Downtown Huntsville

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley... Patchy Dense Fog has developed in locations near north of the Tennessee River into portions of northeastern Alabama, with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to dissipate around 9 AM. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.