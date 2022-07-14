Boomtown: Exploring Downtown Huntsville

The sound of construction may not be pleasant to the ears but it is a sign of growth.
You will hear and see a lot of construction happening in Downtown Huntsville.
"In the downtown area alone, there's nearly one billion dollars of either recently completed, under construction or about to break ground," Downtown Huntsville Inc CEO Chad Emerson said. "So that's a lot of revenue that comes into the city, a lot of private dollars that are being spent on these buildings."
Chad Emerson has dedicated his livelihood to revitalizing the city center. He is the president and CEO of Downtown Huntsville Inc.
"We wake up every day trying to have, promote a strong downtown because we know a strong city almost always has a strong downtown," Emerson said.
The group puts together events like a Friday night art walk where vendors set up across the square. These events attract both local families and people from out of town.
"It gives you more to do than just go and eat," Lisa Layton said.
While there are plenty of shops, restaurants and bars to visit, more is on the way.
This includes the Front Row Project. It is a mixed-used development on the land where the Coca-Cola plant once stood.
But it is not just private dollars going into Downtown. A federal courthouse and city hall are in the works.
"It's really exciting to see the public dollars investing in our downtown," Emerson said.
All these investments are attracting more people to the Rocket City.