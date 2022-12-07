 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:00 AM CST Wednesday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Books-A-Million sets grand opening for new Huntsville store

  • Updated
  • 0
Books-A-Million Logo
Hand-out

Books-A-Million is back in Huntsville.

The bookstore is open at Academy Plaza, 2900 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville, near Cracker Barrel.

This is a relocation from the store’s previous home off University Drive.

To celebrate the move, Books-A-Million Huntsville will hold a grand opening celebration at the store from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Visitors will enjoy snacks, giveaways, and kid-friendly activities like face-painting and a balloon artist, plus a special discount of 10% off purchases of $40 or more.

Santa Claus will also be there to meet and greet kids from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. He’ll be doing a special reading of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.’”

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you