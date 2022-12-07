Books-A-Million sets grand opening for new Huntsville store

Books-A-Million is back in Huntsville.
The bookstore is open at Academy Plaza, 2900 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville, near Cracker Barrel.
This is a relocation from the store’s previous home off University Drive.
To celebrate the move, Books-A-Million Huntsville will hold a grand opening celebration at the store from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Visitors will enjoy snacks, giveaways, and kid-friendly activities like face-painting and a balloon artist, plus a special discount of 10% off purchases of $40 or more.
Santa Claus will also be there to meet and greet kids from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. He’ll be doing a special reading of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.’”