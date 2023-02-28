Bonus SNAP benefits awarded during pandemic are coming to an end

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin, Lincoln and Moore. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The threat of heavy rain is diminishing, although light to moderate rain will continue generally southeast of a line from Moulton, to Decatur to Scottsboro. In these areas, an additional one quarter to one half inch is possible this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&