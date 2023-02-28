Bonus SNAP benefits awarded during pandemic are coming to an end

A pandemic effort that allowed some families to receive extra monthly food assistance from the government is coming to an end.
President Joe Biden said as of March, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are being reduced.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 41 million Americans receive food-buying benefits through SNAP. In Alabama, more than 373,000 households receive them, according to the Alabama Department of Human Resources.
Now all SNAP households will see a decrease in their benefits as they return to normal amounts. For some, monthly payments will drop by $95 or more.
The extra assistance was meant to be temporary, first passed in 2020 to help households navigate through hardships brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies on May 11.
To read more about changes to SNAP benefits, click here.