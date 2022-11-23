Bond set at more than $1.6 million for Florence man accused of producing, distributing child porn

A tip to police about child pornography possibly being shared from Florence has led to a man's arrest on more than 50 charges Wednesday.
Florence Police said it received the tip Monday from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Their investigation led them to a search warrant for 62-year-old Steven Wayne Canaday's home in Florence.
That search happened Wednesday morning. Police said they found evidence of criminal activity during the search and ended up arresting Canaday on the following charges:
- 25 counts of possession and possession with intent to distribute child pornography;
- 25 counts of dissemination or public display of child pornography; and
- Five counts of production of child pornography.
Canaday was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center with bond set at $1,625,000.
Florence Police thanked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for its assistance in the case, which remains active.