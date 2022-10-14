Bond set at more than $1.5M for Huntsville woman allegedly found with 2 kilos of fentanyl, cocaine

A Huntsville woman is being held in the Madison County Jail in lieu of more than $1.5 million in bond after investigators reported finding 1 kilogram of fentanyl and 1 kilogram of cocaine in her home.
Huntsville Police Department said an ongoing investigation by the North Alabama Drug Task Force led to a search warrant for the home of 34-year-old Brittney Lashelle Simpson.
Simpson was booked into the jail Thursday on two counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Total bond was set at $1,502,500.