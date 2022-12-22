Bond set at half-million dollars for Guntersville woman after search reveals drugs, illegal firearm

A Guntersville woman remains in the Marshall County Jail with bond set at half a million dollars after investigators say she was found with a trafficking amount of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
The Marshall County Drug Task Force said it joined the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Monday in searching a residence in the 4800 block of Alabama 79 in Guntersville. There, agents allegedly found "approximately 71 grams of cocaine as well as a handgun and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia."
Kirah Justae Havis, 30, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon.