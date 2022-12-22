 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Life threatening wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Thursday night into Friday
morning could also lead to sporatic power outages. Make sure
your home is properly winterized in case of a power outage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For more information from the National Weather Service visit
https://weather.gov/hun

&&

Bond set at half-million dollars for Guntersville woman after search reveals drugs, illegal firearm

  • Updated
  • 0
Kirah Justae Havis

Kirah Justae Havis

A Guntersville woman remains in the Marshall County Jail with bond set at half a million dollars after investigators say she was found with a trafficking amount of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

The Marshall County Drug Task Force said it joined the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Monday in searching a residence in the 4800 block of Alabama 79 in Guntersville. There, agents allegedly found "approximately 71 grams of cocaine as well as a handgun and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia."

Kirah Justae Havis, 30, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you