Bond set at $75,000 for Eva man charged with domestic violence

  • Updated
Johnathan Hamilton Brown

An Eva man remains behind bars on $75,000 bond Friday after being arrested on a domestic violence warrant in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the warrant stemmed from an earlier incident at a home in Eva. On Tuesday, an investigator with the sheriff's office obtained the warrant for 37-year-old Johnathan Hamilton Brown.

Brown was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Morgan County Jail. He is charged with one count of domestic violence (strangulation/suffocation).

Resources

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in Alabama have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. 

If you need help escaping intimate partner violence or domestic abuse, there are resources available:

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

