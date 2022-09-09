Bond set at $75,000 for Eva man charged with domestic violence

An Eva man remains behind bars on $75,000 bond Friday after being arrested on a domestic violence warrant in Morgan County.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the warrant stemmed from an earlier incident at a home in Eva. On Tuesday, an investigator with the sheriff's office obtained the warrant for 37-year-old Johnathan Hamilton Brown.
Brown was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Morgan County Jail. He is charged with one count of domestic violence (strangulation/suffocation).
Resources
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in Alabama have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.
If you need help escaping intimate partner violence or domestic abuse, there are resources available:
- Crisis Services of North Alabama, 256-716-1000, serves Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Jackson counties;
- AshaKiran, 1-800-793-3010, a Huntsville-based program for foreign-born victims of domestic violence;
- SafePlace, 256-767-6210 or 1-800-550-9215, serves Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties;
- Domestic Violence Crisis Services, 256-891-0019, serves Marshall, DeKalb and Cherokee counties;
- Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1-800-650-6522;
- National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text "START" to 88788.