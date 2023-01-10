Bond set at $500,000 for Jackson County man accused of fatally shooting his father

Bond has been set at $500,000 for the Stevenson man accused of fatally shooting his father Monday evening.
Jacob Tyler Thompson, 26, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Jackson County Jail on one count of murder. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Thompson was arrested at the same home on County Road 147 where he allegedly shot 54-year-old Jack Edward Thompson.
The arrest came after investigators spent the better part of 24 hours searching for Jacob Thompson, having asked the public's help but warning them he was considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators said he shot and killed his father about 6:37 p.m. Monday. They found Jack Thompson dead on his front porch.
Anyone with information about the case can contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 256-574-2610.