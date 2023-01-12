 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Bond set at $400,000 for man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend on fire in Morgan County

  • Updated
  • 0

Marquise Antwan Wayns

Priceville Police reports a Hillsboro man suspected of pouring gas on his ex-girlfriend and setting her on fire Tuesday is now in custody. 

According to Morgan County Detention Center records, Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, is being held on a $400,000 bond. He's charged with aggravated assault.

Police responded to Priceville Townhomes on North Bethel Road about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

There, they found a 19-year-old woman suffering from severe burns to the face and upper torso, the department said.

Priceville Townhomes

The victim was flown to an area burn center for treatment and is in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The victim's father tells WAAY 31 his daughter is still in a little pain, but alert and talking to family and friends.

He says "she's a strong woman and she will pull through."

Sam Heflin, Priceville's mayor, called it an ugly example of domestic violence.

One neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, shared her reaction with WAAY 31. 

“As a survivor of domestic violence, I never experienced anything that severe, but it could’ve been. Knowing that somebody else has gone through that that was here, that none of us knew about — that we couldn’t step in, that we couldn’t help — it’s heartbreaking," she said Wednesday.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

