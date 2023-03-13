 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, subfreezing temperatures in the
25-30 degree range are expected. For the Freeze Watch,
subfreezing temperatures in the 23-28 degree range are expected.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through
Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread frost is expected along with
the subfreezing temperatures on Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Bond set at $300,000 for ex-Tuscumbia Police officer charged with murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Steward turning himself in at the Colbert Co. Sheriff's Office

Steward turning himself in at the Colbert Co. Sheriff's Office 

 Shawn Bracey

UPDATE:

Former Tuscumbia Police officer Jay Steward's bond has been set at $300,000.

He appeared in court Monday morning after surrendering Friday on a murder indictment.

If he bonds out of the Colbert County Jail, Steward will face mandatory alcohol and drug testing. He's due back in court April 25.

Stick with WAAY 31 for details and learn more on WAAY 31 News at 4 p.m. today.

Previously:

A former Tuscumbia police officer turned himself in at the Colbert County Sheriff's Office Friday morning after being indicted on a murder charge.

Jay Steward was indicted for a 2022 crash that killed 60-year-old Terry Hinton. Steward went home after his shift, and Hinton got his mail. According to court records, Steward was driving a Tuscumbia Police patrol car under the influence and swerved, hitting Hinton. Steward's attorney said they are currently working on his case.

WAAY 31 spoke with Don Isbol, who works at Malone's General Store on Hawk Pride Mountain Road, near where the crash happened. Isbol said he would see Hinton when he came into the store.

"Get used to seeing somebody, and something happens like a tragedy, and you don't see them no more - it's a rough deal," Isbol said.

"Real good guy, quiet. He'd get his stuff, say hi and go on out the door."

Steward is currently held without bond at the Colbert County Jail but is scheduled for a bond hearing Monday morning.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

