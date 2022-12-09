Bond set at $1 million for Collinsville man who allegedly shot, killed his mother

A Collinsville man is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center with bond set at $1 million after he allegedly shot and killed his mother in Collinsville.
Bruce Lee Jones, 41, is charged with the murder of 62-year-old Sandra Jelks of Collinsville. Jelks was found in the living room of her home about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.
Because she was also the mother of a DeKalb County Sheriff's Office employee, other agencies were called in to investigate the death. Jones was quickly developed as a suspect, according to the sheriff's office.
"It's unfortunate that this horrible crime happened in the peaceful community of Collinsville," said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. "Our DeKalb County Sheriff's Office family has suffered a tragic loss, and we ask for your prayers for the family of Sandra Jelks and the employee who lost a mother."
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, 9th Circuit District Attorney's Office, Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics, Collinsville Police Department, Fort Payne Police Department, Rainsville Police Department and the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency are assisting in the investigation.