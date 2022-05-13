 Skip to main content
Bond set at $1.5M cash for Athens man after fentanyl, firearms uncovered in Limestone Co. drug bust

An Athens man is being held on $1.5 million cash bond after a search revealed 1 pound of fentanyl and multiple firearms, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

The sheriff's office said its narcotics unit and special response team worked with the FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force and Athens Police Department to search the home Wednesday in the 900 block of Beech Street in Athens. 

After finding the drugs and weapons, 29-year-old Jonathan James Rice was arrested. He is charged with drug trafficking and distribution of a controlled substance. 

Rice remained Friday in the Limestone County Detention Center.

