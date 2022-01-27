Bond set at $1.5 million for mother, boyfriend charged in Lawrence County toddler's murder

Bond has been set at $1.5 million each for two people who have been charged in the murder and abuse of a toddler in Lawrence County, records show.
Jordan Ellan Harmon was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, chemical endangerment and aggravated child abuse in the April 2021 death of her 15-month-old son, Emery Michael Knox Wilson.
Travius Sebastian Coleman, who was Harmon's boyfriend at the time of Knox's death, was arrested Tuesday on the same charges plus an additional count of aggravated child abuse.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office first began investigating Knox's care in April 2021, when deputies were called to meet with a person performing CPR on Knox in the floorboard of a minivan.
Knox was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital, then Children's of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham, where he was later pronounced dead. Meanwhile, Harmon was charged with aggravated child abuse and booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
She was released in September 2021 on $60,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing for that charge was most recently set for Feb. 1.
Deputies announced they would be investigating Knox's death as a homicide. Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders told WAAY 31 on Wednesday that it wasn't until this month that Knox's autopsy results paved the way for new charges.
That autopsy showed blunt force trauma and cuts on Knox's head, a broken skull and forearm, abrasions, and the presence of marijuana in his system.
Harmon and Coleman are now set to appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing on the most recent charges Feb. 14.
