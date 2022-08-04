Bond set at $1.5 million for man charged in Morgan County fentanyl bust; 1 other arrested

A Decatur man remains in the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $1.5 million after he and a Decatur woman were arrested on drug trafficking charges.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said agents with its drug enforcement unit and criminal investigations division searched homes in the 2500 block of Spring Avenue and 1600 block of Brookridge Drive on Tuesday as part of their investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the county.
Those searches led to the discovery of more than 1 pound of fentanyl, according to the sheriff's office.
Agents then arrested 31-year-old Carter O'Bryan Luke and 26-year-old Shakeria Alandrea King. Each is charged with one count of drug trafficking.
According to the sheriff's office, King's bond was set at only $5,000, while Lyle's bond was set at $1.5 million.
The sheriff's office thanked the Lawrence County Drug Task Force for its assistance in the case.