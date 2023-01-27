Bond reduced for Florence man facing more than 50 child porn charges

Defense attorneys for a Lauderdale County man charged with possessing, distributing and producing child pornography successfully argued to have his bond reduced by $600,000.
Steven Wayne Canaday appeared in court Friday as part of the bond hearing. Canaday was first arrested in November 2022 after a tip from the National Center for Missing Exploited Children led Florence Police to his home, where they found enough evidence to arrest Canaday on 55 charges.
Those charges included 25 counts of possession and possession with intent to distribute child pornography; 25 counts of dissemination or public display of child pornography; and five counts of production of child pornography.
His bond was initially set at $1,625,000. After hearing from attorneys Friday, a judge lowered his bond to $1 million.
Canaday's defense team says it plans to ask Monday for another bond hearing.