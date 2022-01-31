Bomb scare near local church interrupts Sunday service

What was set to be just an average Sunday night service at a Madison County church ended with a surprise evacuation, followed by a gathering of nearby residents.
"We were nearing the conclusion of the service, and a couple of firefighters from the Harvest Volunteer Fire Department came in and asked us if we could dismiss our service and evacuate the premises," Eric Swinney, pastor of New Life Baptist Church, said.
The reason: A woman had called authorities to say she was traveling with a possible explosive device in her car. She said she'd found the device in an RV in Hazel Green and brought it to Wall Triana Highway, near Nick Davis Road, before calling.
Firefighters eventually told Swinney the church wasn't in any immediate danger and asked if they could be a place for nearby residents to stay while law enforcement investigated the situation.
"We hosted about 18 neighbors from just up the road," he said.
After a little more than three hours, everyone was allowed to go back home. In a statement Monday, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said the reported devices were actually training aids, and nobody was in any danger.
Swinney said he's happy to know nobody intentionally tried to cause harm to the community, and based on the response last night from the scare, he knows if something more serious were to happen, they'd be prepared.
"It's good to know that if a situation comes up in the future, that there are capable individuals that are able to handle whatever the situation might be," Swinney said.
Officials did have to close down the intersection to investigate, but everything was back open Monday.