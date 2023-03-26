Bolivian artist designs new Hispanic-inspired Rocket City Trash Pandas jerseys for special games

A new baseball team will be arriving in the Rocket City this May, the Lunaticos de Rocket City.
But don't worry. You're favorite Rocket City Trash Pandas aren't going anywhere.
Rather the team will be donning jerseys inspired by North Alabama's Hispanic roots.
"This is something we have wanted to do since we started in 2020, but it takes a long time," said Lindsey Knupp, the team's vice president. "It's over a year process to create a logo, get it submitted [and] get it approved."
The team will wear the jerseys on select Sundays this season:
- May 7 vs. the Tennessee Smokies
- June 25 vs. the Montgomery Biscuits
- Aug. 27 vs. the Birmingham Barons
The logo, described by the team as an extraterrestrial creature crazy about béisbol was designed by Manuel Sarmiento.
Sarmiento, who lives in Bolivia, said he was honored to have his design chosen by the team.
"That's what I came here for and very thankful for that," said Sarmiento. "Yeah, definitely give you back something for the community, you know."
He said when at his drawing board, he made sure to think of two things.
"Hey, this is like the Rocket City," said Sarmiento. "How can we integrate the local style of the Hispanos with the moon?"
Sarmiento flew into Huntsville from his home country for the celebration, which involved live music, salsa dancing and food trucks.
"We've really had just a fiesta here at the ballpark," said Knupp. "That's what we're hoping to resonate and transpire into the three games this season."
For Sarmiento, he said he was thrilled to see such a good reaction from the fans.
"I keep putting my creative side into it and just using my skills" said Sarmiento. "[Using them] towards something that luckily represents us in some way and other players and people are enjoying it."
He said he plans on staying in town to see the team debuting the jerseys on May 7.