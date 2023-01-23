 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM TUESDAY TO 3 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph or greater
expected. Gusts to around 50 mph possible in the higher
elevations.

* WHERE...All of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and small trees could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Boeing hosts ribbon-cutting for expanded Huntsville facility

  • Updated
  • 0
Boeing ribbon-cutting

Government and business leaders cut the ribbon on a 9,000-square-foot expansion of the Huntsville Electronics Center of Excellence, a hardware manufacturer for Boeing, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

 Courtesy Photo/The Boeing Company

Government and business leaders were on hand Monday in Madison County for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of a 9,000-square-foot expansion of the Huntsville Electronics Center of Excellence. 

The center produces essential hardware that connects the smallest components in some of the largest Boeing Defense, Space & Security systems. 

This state-of-the-art electronics fabrication capability features a team of electrical engineers and technicians who manufacture, maintain and modify circuit boards for various Boeing programs, including for the Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) missile seeker, International Space Station, Space Launch System, F-15 fighter jet and P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

In addition the ribbon-cutting, Boeing awarded a $150,000 grant to AUM Charitable Foundation's Pathway 2 Success program, which empowers low-income, female high school students. Each student in the program gets a new laptop, personal mentor, ACT tutoring, job shadowing experiences and 11 life skill classes to help them achieve success after high school, as well as the chance at a $2,000 scholarship for college.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.

Recommended for you