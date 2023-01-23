Boeing hosts ribbon-cutting for expanded Huntsville facility

Government and business leaders were on hand Monday in Madison County for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of a 9,000-square-foot expansion of the Huntsville Electronics Center of Excellence.
The center produces essential hardware that connects the smallest components in some of the largest Boeing Defense, Space & Security systems.
This state-of-the-art electronics fabrication capability features a team of electrical engineers and technicians who manufacture, maintain and modify circuit boards for various Boeing programs, including for the Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) missile seeker, International Space Station, Space Launch System, F-15 fighter jet and P-8A Poseidon aircraft.
In addition the ribbon-cutting, Boeing awarded a $150,000 grant to AUM Charitable Foundation's Pathway 2 Success program, which empowers low-income, female high school students. Each student in the program gets a new laptop, personal mentor, ACT tutoring, job shadowing experiences and 11 life skill classes to help them achieve success after high school, as well as the chance at a $2,000 scholarship for college.