Body of missing Tennessee man found in river near Scottsboro

The body of a man who had been missing for several weeks from Tennessee was found by a fisherman near Scottsboro, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the body was found near the Jones Cove area. The call came in Monday morning, and multiple agencies responded, Harnen said.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is now coordinating with Tennessee authorities for the investigation. An autopsy has been ordered but there are no signs of foul play at this time.
The man has not been identified, pending notification of kin.