Body of missing fisherman found in Tennessee River near Colbert County school

The body of missing boater Daniel Hamm has been located.
Colbert County law enforcement agencies said a fisherman found Hamm's body Tuesday afternoon in the Tennessee River behind L.E. Wilson Elementary School.
The school is located in Sheffield.
Hamm had been missing since Jan. 28 when he and a 13-year-old juvenile were fishing on a boat when it capsized in Pickwick Lake on the border of Colbert and Lauderdale counties. Only the 13-year-old made it safely out of the water.
Hamm's body has been taken to a funeral home.
There will not be an autopsy.