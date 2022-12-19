Body found in Morgan County in 2020 identified as missing Lawrence County woman

With DNA from a close family member and the work of several law enforcement agencies, authorities can now confirm the body found in a Morgan County creek in 2020 is that of a Lawrence County woman who disappeared about two weeks prior.
Wanda Ashford Floyd was last seen just after noon July 15, 2020, when she was released from Decatur General Hospital after being treated for an unknown medical issue, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
One week later, her family reported her missing.
On July 31, 2020, in neighboring Morgan County, a fisherman told Decatur Police Department that he had found human remains in Flint Creek. Police asked for the public's help, describing the victim as a woman between the ages of 25 and 50 years old who was about 5 foot, 9 inches tall. DNA was collected from the remains and sent for analysis, but there wasn't a match, the sheriff's office said.
Both cases remained open as the months passed. In late 2021, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office updated its Facebook page with another request for information about Floyd's disappearance or whereabouts; meanwhile, the Mobile County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit offered to help Decatur Police use genetic genealogy to identify its Jane Doe.
Due to similarities between the two cases, a family member who was close to Floyd agreed to provide a DNA sample. It led to a break in the cases — but it wasn't the one that the sheriff's office had hoped for.
"We hate the outcome for the family," said Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders.
There were mixed emotions in the sheriff's office Monday as the findings were announced. On one hand, investigators were happy to bring some closure to Floyd's family, but they had also wanted to find Floyd alive.
Floyd, of Courtland, was 60 when she disappeared. The sheriff's office said her family was notified of the DNA match and extended their gratitude for the investigation into her disappearance.
Decatur Police will continue to investigate her death.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office, Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, Moxxy Forensic Investigations, Hudson-Alpha Discovery, Saber Investigations and GEDMatch all assisted in the case. Carla Davis donated the funds to cover lab costs for identifying the Jane Doe as Floyd.