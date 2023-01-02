Body found in Huntsville pond

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after responding to a call about a body found in a pond.
Investigators responded to the 100 block of Edgewater Drive for a report of a drowning at 2:20 p.m. Monday and found the body of a man in his twenties.
Police said the victim is believed to be a person reported missing Saturday night after leaving a family home.
At this time investigators believe there to be no suspicion of foul play.
Police continue to investigate.
Stick with WAAY for updates.