 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Body found in Huntsville pond

  • Updated
  • 0
BODY FOUND WEB IMAGE.jpg

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after responding to a call about a body found in a pond.

Investigators responded to the 100 block of Edgewater Drive for a report of a drowning at 2:20 p.m. Monday and found the body of a man in his twenties.

Police said the victim is believed to be a person reported missing Saturday night after leaving a family home.

At this time investigators believe there to be no suspicion of foul play.

Police continue to investigate.

Stick with WAAY for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you