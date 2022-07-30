Body found in Florence home after firefighters put out fire

A body was found around 1:30 Saturday morning at a home in Florence.
The Florence Police Department and Florence Fire Rescue responded to the home in the 500 block of Malone Cir where firefighters located a body after the fire was put out.
Florence Fire Rescue and the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office are conducting a joint investigation concerning this incident.
The body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy to be conducted.
If anyone as any information concerning this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Florence Fire Rescue at 256-760-6475 or the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office at 334-241-4166.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this story.