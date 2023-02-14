Body found in Bankhead National Forest identified as missing Lawrence County man

The search for a Lawrence County man not seen since Jan. 25 has ended, though not in the way officials had hoped it would.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday that the body of 44-year-old Chad Ellis Garrie of Trinity had been found in Bankhead National Forest. A hiker found Garrie's remains Friday, more than two weeks after someone last spoke to him, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators believe Garrie may have died near Jan. 25, though results of a final autopsy were not yet available Tuesday, the sheriff's office said. His vehicle was found Feb. 2 at Indian Tomb Hollow on Lawrence County Road 86, prompting a multiday search.
"This is not the outcome we had hoped for," said Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders. "I want to thank all the search teams that helped look for Mr. Garrie."
Agencies from around the state joined numerous volunteers to search thousands of acres of rugged terrain, unfortunately to no avail. The sheriff's office said one rescue team member is still recovering after breaking their leg during the search.
The office extended thoughts and prayers to the Garrie family and to the rescue team member in a statement Tuesday.