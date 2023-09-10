 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Body found after car explosion in Sheffield

  • 0
investigation web

The Sheffield Police Department have started investigating a death after finding a body in the backseat of a car Sunday. 

According to the department, neighbors called the police after seeing a vehicle on fire in the 800 block of South Columbia Avenue around 4 p.m.

When police arrived to the scene, officers said as they started to investigate, the car exploded. 

Once the fire was put out, officers discovered a body in the backseat of the car. 

An investigation is underway. 

Stick with WAAY 31 News for updates. 

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you