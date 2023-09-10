Body found after car explosion in Sheffield

The Sheffield Police Department have started investigating a death after finding a body in the backseat of a car Sunday.
According to the department, neighbors called the police after seeing a vehicle on fire in the 800 block of South Columbia Avenue around 4 p.m.
When police arrived to the scene, officers said as they started to investigate, the car exploded.
Once the fire was put out, officers discovered a body in the backseat of the car.
An investigation is underway.
