Bob Jones downs Sparkman to spotlight Friday Night Hoops

  Updated
  • 0

Men's Basketball Scoreboard:

Good Hope 66, New Hope 63

Brewer 67, Brindlee Mountain 30

Vina 29, Belgreen 63

West Point 58, Danville 63

Lindsay Lane 48, East Lawrence 54

Priceville 54, Cullman 73

Springville 55, Hartselle 54

Plainview 82, Geraldine 46

Arab 52, Albertville 41

Buckhorn 53, Lee 43

Scottsboro 79, Fort Payne 68

Gadsden City 30, Grissom 74

Madison County 41, Columbia 75

Austin 51, Decatur 48

James Clemens 61, Westminster 63

Hatton 54, Central 50

Section 68, North Sand Mountain 87

Boaz 57, Douglas 60

Russellville 85, Hamilton 63

Women's Basketball Scores:

Russellville 61, Hamilton 68

DHCA 73, Randolph 44

Scottsboro 47, Fort Payne 36

Plainview 77, Geraldine 33

Mars Hill 67, Lawrence County 25

Good Hope 46, New Hope 41

Sardis 85, Crossville 17

Bob Jones 31, Sparkman 52

