Bob Jones downs Sparkman to spotlight Friday Night Hoops

Men's Basketball Scoreboard:
Good Hope 66, New Hope 63
Brewer 67, Brindlee Mountain 30
Vina 29, Belgreen 63
West Point 58, Danville 63
Lindsay Lane 48, East Lawrence 54
Priceville 54, Cullman 73
Springville 55, Hartselle 54
Plainview 82, Geraldine 46
Arab 52, Albertville 41
Buckhorn 53, Lee 43
Scottsboro 79, Fort Payne 68
Gadsden City 30, Grissom 74
Madison County 41, Columbia 75
Austin 51, Decatur 48
James Clemens 61, Westminster 63
Hatton 54, Central 50
Section 68, North Sand Mountain 87
Boaz 57, Douglas 60
Russellville 85, Hamilton 63
Women's Basketball Scores:
Russellville 61, Hamilton 68
DHCA 73, Randolph 44
Scottsboro 47, Fort Payne 36
Plainview 77, Geraldine 33
Mars Hill 67, Lawrence County 25
Good Hope 46, New Hope 41
Sardis 85, Crossville 17
Bob Jones 31, Sparkman 52