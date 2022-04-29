Bob Jones claim two more E-sports State Championships

BIRMINGHAM -- Spain Park, Bob Jones and LAMP high schools each won state championships Friday as the AHSAA E-Sports Spring Championships held at the Magic City E-Plex Friday.
The Patriots, coached by Aubree White, won the Rocket League state title for the fifth time since E-sports was introduced as an AHSAA sport in 2019. Grissom won the first Rocket League title in ’19 and Bob Jones has won every fall and spring championship conducted since. No competition was held in the spring of 2020.
Bob Jones’ team of Max Dunkerley, Luke Sherer and Joshua Vannoy beat Athens in the finals 4-0. The Patriots won the best 4-of-7 series over the Golden Eagles 5-0, 5-2, 6-1 and 8-0 to sweep the title. Athens’ team, coached by Kristin Black, consisted of Carson Kerr, Tyler Grose and William Hobbs. Vannoy is heading to Ole Miss to compete on the Rebels’ E-Sports team in college.
Bob Jones also won the best 3-of-5 Madden 22 football competition with Jabari Salaam won 3-0 over Amaree Williams of Davidson High School, coached by Aimee Tucker. Salaam, playing as the Panthers, won 31-14, 34-14 and 21-10. Williams played as the Chargers, Packers and Cardinals.
SUPER SMASH BROTHERS ULTIMATE: Spain Park took the Super Smash Brothers championship winning 3-0 over LAMP. The Jaguars’ winning team, coached by Cameron McKinley, included Matthew Brumbeloe, Cannon Shaw and Reese Copeland. LAMP’s team was the trio of Christian Carbajal, Michael Daniels and Samuel Holmes.
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: Montgomery’s LAMP, coached by Jarel Chisholm, beat James Clemens 2-0 in the finals of the League of Legends in the best 2-of-3 competition. The winning team included Chengwei Wu, Yunchan Kwon, Donghwan Kwon, Colin Jung and Louis Yu. James Clemens’ lineup consisted of Abdullah Shaikh, Jared Gentil, Yiloh Je, Yuyi Li and Izaak Stone. Coach for the Jets was Pamela Paquette.
Past AHSAA Esports State Champions
Spring 2022
League of Legends: LAMP High School
Rocket League: Bob Jones High School
Super Smash Brothers Ultimate: Spain Park High School
Madden 22: Bob Jones High School
Fall 2021
League of Legends: Hoover High School
Rocket League: Bob Jones High School
Super Smash Brothers Ultimate: Thompson High School
Madden 22: Bob Jones High School
Spring 2021
League of Legends: Thompson High School
Rocket League: Bob Jones High School
Super Smash Brothers Ultimate: Thompson High School
Fall 2020
League of Legends: Thompson High School
Rocket League: Bob Jones High School
Spring 2020
No competition
Fall 2019
League of Legends: Thompson High School
Rocket League: Bob Jones High School
Spring 2019
League of Legends: Spain Park High School
Rocket League: Virgil Grissom High School