Bob Jones' Caden Rose and three other Tide players drafted on day two of MLB draft

Alabama had four student-athletes selected on day two of the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
Andrew Pinckney (102nd Overall | Washington Nationals) and Grayson Hitt (112th Overall | Arizona Diamondbacks) each went in the fourth round to start the afternoon. Hunter Furtado (167th Overall | Pittsburgh Pirates) followed in the sixth round, while Caden Rose (208th Overall | Boston Red Sox) capped off the day, hearing his name called in round seven.
In addition to the current players, signee Bryce Eldridge was selected in the first round at pick No. 16 Sunday night by the San Francisco Giants. Day two saw signee A.J. Ewing (4th Round – Competitive Balance | 134th Overall | New York Mets) also get drafted.