Bob Jones alum Dylan Ray selected to 2022 Freshman All-SEC Baseball Team

Alabama's Dylan Ray

Alabama's Dylan Ray. (Courtesy of Alabama Athletics)

BIRMINGHAM – Alabama’s Dylan Ray was selected to the 2022 Freshman All-Southeastern Conference Baseball Team, the league office announced Wednesday morning.

Ray is Alabama’s first selection on the Freshman All-SEC Team since Chandler Taylor in 2016. Zane Denton and Peyton Wilson were named to the Newcomer All-SEC Team in 2021, a category that was created to recognize then-sophomores for their play as freshmen in 2020 along with their efforts in 2021.

Dylan Ray

  • Right-Handed Pitcher
  • Developed a role as Alabama’s closer in his first season of active duty at the Capstone
  • Has appeared in 15 games totaling 27.1 innings of work
  • Totaled 43 strikeouts compared to 14 walks and is limiting opposing hitters to a .208 average
  • His 43 strikeouts lead all Alabama relievers and are good for fourth overall on the team
  • Leads the Crimson Tide with six saves on the season to tie for sixth in the SEC

