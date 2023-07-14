Boaz rallying behind swim coach severely injured in car wreck

The community in Boaz is rallying around a popular swim coach after she was hospitalized in a car crash.
Kasey Chamblee was on her way to a swim meet when she hit a tree head on. She broke her back in two places and injured her spinal cord.
She was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga where she remains in recovery.
Head Swim Coach Patrick Williams said, “I think our team is going to be closer together, we have our state meet down in Birmingham not this weekend but the next and we’ll be dedicating our performance to her, and hopefully we’ll bring back some medals and some good times and our kids will be able to celebrate her.”
Williams said Chamblee will likely remain at Erlanger for three more weeks before she can recover closer to home.